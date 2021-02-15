CRG Copies CCHQ’s Social Media Artwork

Having hounded Number 10 over its lockdown plans for months, the Covid Recovery Group’s (CRG) latest effort to bring forward the release timetable is likely to have frustrated Downing Street even further this weekend, after the Group’s deputy chair Steve Baker tweeted a campaign graphic that bears a striking resemblance to the government’s own house style. What a shocking coincidence…

Using the same colour palette and typography as CCHQ, the graphic quotes the Prime Minister’s statement on vaccine progress – “together, we can…reclaim our lives, once and for all’ – and sets 8th March as the date on which the group insists and expects restrictions begin to ease. Imitating the government’s social media style is a cheap and obvious trick to lend authority to the Group’s online presence. Although the government hasn’t yet confirmed that schools will return on that day, it’s looking increasingly likely…