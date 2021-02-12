Patel Says She Won’t Take the Knee for Black Lives Matter

Priti Patel has followed in Dominic Raab‘s footsteps of telling Nick Ferrari she would refuse to take the knee for Black Lives Matter:

“I wouldn’t, I would not, I would not have at the time either”

The Home Secretary also condemned last summer’s protests in general, saying the way they behaved wasn’t right “at all”. She also took aim at councils investigating statues and street names, before later in her phone-in show attacking Sadiq Khan for focusing on woke issues like removing statues, rather than on the recent stabbing epidemic. Congratulations to anyone playing culture war bingo…