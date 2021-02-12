Public Prefer Boris to Starmer in Tackling Pandemic

Yet more bad news for Sir Keir, as polling from Redfield and Wilton reveals that 43% of the country thinks Boris Johnson is the better leader for tackling the coronavirus pandemic, compared to Starmer’s 28%. Another disastrous showing for Captain Hindsight, who last week admitted Labour had “a long way to go” before the 2024 election…

The trouble doesn’t stop there: the same research also showed that most Britons think Johnson is a stronger leader, is more capable of building a strong economy, has the better foreign policy strategy, and is more likely to bring British people together. It wasn’t all uneasy reading for Sir Keir, though, as the public does acknowledge that the Labour leader appears to be in better physical shape. Every cloud…

UPDATE: The latest polling from Survation doesn’t look good either…