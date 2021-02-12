“Last Snow” Forecast from the Past

Twenty years ago the environmental correspondent of the Indy was telling us that, as a result of global warming, snow was sadly going to be a thing of the past. As we enjoy snow and record cold temperatures The Sun reports that the Thames has frozen over. The global warming theorists will alter their predictions, alter their models and fine tune their non-falsifiable theory. The new twist? Everything proves their theory; too much rain, not enough rain, snow, no snow, too much sunshine, no sunshine….