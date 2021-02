The ONS’s first full-year GDP estimate for the UK puts the Covid-caused contraction at -9.9% – the largest annual fall of UK GDP on record. GDP grew by only 1% in Quarter 4, and despite two consecutive quarters of growth, the UK’s GDP remains 7.8% below its 2019 Q4 level. The Bank of England has projected another 4% shrinking of the economy in the first quarter of 2021…