Campaigners Against Antisemitism Furious Rayner Investigation Dropped

The Campaign Against Antisemitism has reacted with fury after the Labour Party took “a regressive step by reportedly opening and promptly closing an investigation” into Angela Rayner over a complaint submitted by the organisation. Readers will remember on the day of the EHRC report into antisemitism in Labour, the CAA submitted complaints against 14 MPs on the grounds that each of them had also brought the party into disrepute by backing Corbyn and “repeatedly contended that complaints about antisemitism in the Labour Party were (and are) simply “a smear””. According to the CAA, Labour never even acknowledged receipt of the complaint…

Chief Executive of the CAA, Gideon Falter, said:

“It is still business as usual for the Labour Party when it comes to antisemitism. It is hard to see how the handling of this complaint by Labour under Sir Keir Starmer has been any different to how it would have been handled under Jeremy Corbyn. “The investigation of our complaint against Angela Rayner has been a sham and we will be re-introducing the complaint to the independent disciplinary panel when it is set up. British Jews should be under no illusion that despite Sir Keir’s promises, under his leadership the skulduggery apparently continues at Labour Headquarters.”

Damning…