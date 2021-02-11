Rees-Mogg Intervenes in the Weetabix Beans Debate

In case you missed the social media outrage, earlier this week Weetabix caused a stir after posting a photo of their latest serving suggestion, beans on Weetabix. The NHS replied “That tweet should come with a health warning” and West Yorkshire police begged the public not to try reporting the Tweet as a crime…

The meme has now permeated through to the Commons, with Phillip Holobone suggesting the debate has been even more divisive than Brexit. Unsurprisingly, Jacob has his own Nanny-produced breakfast preference…

Coincidentally, this isn’t the first Twitter phenomenon to get raised in the Chamber this week, with Iain Duncan Smith comparing Tory whips to Handforth Parish Council when blocking a vote on genocide.

Rather unfair on Jackie Weaver, Iain…