WATCH: Khan’s Statue Advisor Yells at Queen and Threatens to Punch Security

Yesterday’s story about Sadiq Khan’s new statues commission, which is set to cleanse the streets of London of any historical statues that do not meet its standards of modern wokeness, drew attention to a member of the commission, Toyin Agbetu. We noted that he had previously heckled the Queen and feared for London’s oldest statue, that of Queen Elizabeth I. Guido has now dug up the footage…

At one point in the video Mr. Agbetu can be seen squaring up to a member of the security detail asking him to leave, who also happens to be black, threatening “I’ll punch you”. Is this commission really representative of Londoners, or is it stuffed with woke activists?