Geography with the Chief Whip

Last week, Grant Shapps came out with the line, “we’re an island nation unlike, you know, say Australia”. Not to be outdone, Chief Whip Mark Spencer recently told a Zoom audience that Britain is uniquely placed to lead on global trade because:

“We’re smack bang in the middle between the two big powers of China and India, in terms of time zones we’re uniquely placed right between those two big trading nations”

Technically Mark could be correct, provided you circumnavigate the route from India to China westward…

Tory MPs: never ask Mark for directions…