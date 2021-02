For the first time in half a year, Boris has overtaken Sir Keir in YouGov’s regular ‘Best PM’ poll. The last poll saw Starmer slide down to level pegging with the PM, however another below-par week has seen the Labour leader finally fall behind. In November, YouGov recorded a 10 point lead for Starmer on the question. The trend is definitely against Starmer. It seems CCHQ’s hoped for vaccine bounce ahead of the local elections may come to fruition…