Shapps Confirms Government is Working on “Discriminatory” Covid Passports

Grant Shapps this morning mixed up the messaging on government strategy as he confessed they are in talks to introduce an internationally recognised system allowing those with a Covid vaccine to travel, comparable to a Yellow Fever Card, with Shapps having spoken to his Singaporean and US counterparts about the policy recently. The transport secretary claimed the confusion over government policy has arisen over their rejection of domestic covid passports that would see only those with the jab able to visit, for example, pubs and restaurants.

On Sunday the vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi was asked specifically whether the government is looking at introducing “a vaccine passport specifically allowing people to come and go in the months ahead” and confidently reeled off a number of reasons why they aren’t looking at such a policy, including:

It being discriminatory

Vaccines aren’t mandatory in this country

We don’t know the impact of vaccines on transmission

Zahawi said three days ago they “have no plan of introducing a vaccine passport”. It’s a miracle, therefore, the Today Programme this morning secured an interview with a company developing digital vaccine passports paid for by the government…