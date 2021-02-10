GB News Poach Sky’s Colin Brazier

Guido can reveal GB News’ newest high-profile signing to be Sky News presenter Colin Brazier. An email just sent to Sky employees from John Ryley confirms the move, saying:

“I will remember Colin for his distinct, eye-witness reporting on the ground from Afghanistan in 2001 on the hunt for Osama Bin Laden, from the dangerous deserts of Iraq during the Second Gulf War in 2003, the nasty 2006 Israel – Lebanon war, and the award winning work of the migration crisis of 2016 – all told with his characteristic curiosity. “Since 1997 – day in, day out – Colin has had a big role in building Sky News into a trusted international news organisation and I thank him very much for his significant contribution.

The more big-name professional signings GB News announce, the less the ‘UK Fox News’ attack sound credible.

UPDATE: Brazier tells Guido he is “massively chuffed to be joining GB News. They’re assembling some of the most trusted names in British journalism. Big evolutionary step for rolling news in Britain.”