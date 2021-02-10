Asia is the Place to Look for Dividends

Mike Kerley, Co-Fund Manager of Henderson Far East Income Trust, discusses the Trusts recent performance and which areas of the portfolio are specifically driving this performance. Mike also discusses how he believes a 2021 recovery will look for income investors and discusses the latest activity within the portfolio and where in Asia the team are looking to find dividend growth.

Read more about our latest insights

Glossary

Sector: an area of the economy in which businesses share the same or a related product or service

Structural growth: dramatic shift in the way a country, industry, or market operates, usually brought on by major economic developments.

Thematics: focus on powerful, long-term global trends that are transforming the world and creating a wealth of investment opportunities

Yield: The level of income on a security, typically expressed as a percentage rate.

Valuation discount: refers to the deficiency in value that a buyer estimates for a company compared to its peers in the same industry

Value trades: picking stocks that appear to be trading for less than their intrinsic or book value

Distribution disclaimer:
References made to individual securities should not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to issue, sell, subscribe or purchase the security. Janus Henderson Investors, one of its affiliated advisor, or its employees, may have a position mentioned in the securities mentioned in the report.
For promotional purposes. Not for onward distribution.
Before investing in an investment trust referred to in this document, you should satisfy yourself as to its suitability and the risks involved, you may wish to consult a financial adviser. [Past performance is not a guide to future performance]. The value of an investment and the income from it can fall as well as rise and you may not get back the amount originally invested. [Tax assumptions and reliefs depend upon an investor’s particular circumstances and may change if those circumstances or the law change]. Nothing in this document is intended to or should be construed as advice.  This document is not a recommendation to sell or purchase any investment. It does not form part of any contract for the sale or purchase of any investment. [We may record telephone calls for our mutual protection, to improve customer service and for regulatory record keeping purposes.]
Issued in the UK by Janus Henderson Investors. Janus Henderson Investors is the name under which investment products and services are provided by Janus Capital International Limited (reg no. 3594615), Henderson Global Investors  Limited (reg. no. 906355), Henderson Investment Funds Limited (reg. no. 2678531), Henderson Equity Partners Limited (reg. no.2606646), (each registered in England and  Wales at 201 Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3AE and regulated by the Financial  Conduct Authority) and Henderson Management S.A. (reg no. B22848 at 2 Rue de Bitbourg, L-1273, Luxembourg and regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier).
[Janus Henderson, Janus, Henderson, Perkins, Intech, VelocityShares, Knowledge. Shared and Knowledge Labs] are trademarks of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
Advertisement
mdi-tag-outline Janus Henderson Sponsored
mdi-timer February 10 2021 @ 12:27 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments