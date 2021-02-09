Welsh Labour’s Hypocritical Vaccine Data Mining

Welsh Labour is raising eyebrows after launching a website to mine voter data ahead of the May Senedd election, under the pretence of showing support and saying “thank you to the Welsh Vaccination team.” In order to sign Welsh Labour’s thank you card, users must fill out their name and email address which the party admit they may then use the data to add to its email subscriber lists. Guido’s sure if the Tories followed suit Labour would be non-plussed…

Data mining is the name of the game in modern-day politics and all parties use it as a campaigning technique. Guido does, however, remind readers that the Welsh Labour government, like Sir Keir, called on the UK government to remain in the European Medicines Agency:

“I don’t see why the UK Government couldn’t come to a comprehensive agreement with the EMA in future. I don’t see the point of having a separate UK agency doing exactly the same thing as the European Medicines Agency is doing. Surely, it makes perfect sense… to have the widest spread of drug approval possible, so that drugs are approved across the whole of Europe and can be used across the whole of Europe.”

If it had been up to Mark Drakeford, very few Welsh people would have anything to be grateful for…