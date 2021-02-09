Parties Unite Against Never-Going-to-Happen Booze-Free Pubs Policy

Guido’s sure readers will be relieved to hear Labour has come out against a policy that never had any chance of materialising; Saturday’s Telegraph splashed that pubs may re-open in April, though without alcohol. Senior government sources immediately dismissed the harebrained suggestion, telling Guido “We are not going to open pubs that can’t sell booze. What would be the point of that?”.

Three days later and Labour has also come out against the dead-in-the-water policy, with Lucy Powell saying the idea was “nonsense” and “ridiculous”:

Labour’s research and briefing department is very sloppy these days…