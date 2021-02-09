Labour Black Groups Refusing to Campaign for the Party

Starmer is facing a party race row after two separate grassroots Black groups launch say they are on a campaign strike, because in their words, Starmer has failed to “tackle anti-Black racism and Islamophobia” in the party. Both Grassroots Black Left and Labour Black Socialists have gone on strike, calling for supporters to boycott campaigning, after reaching “breaking point” with Sir Keir as he pushed “issues of anti-Black racism and Islamophobia… way down the pecking order”.

Speaking on Socialist Telly, Labour Councillor Maurice Mcleod said “anti-Black racism and Islamophobia have shown to be way down the pecking order with Labour and in particular with the new regime and we’ve just got to a breaking point where members have said look no, we need to say this and we need to say it publicly”. Andrea Gilbert, a woman’s offer in the Wandsworth Labour party, described Starmer as “an absolute shambles when it comes to racism”. The chat amongst the anti-Starmer activists was viewed by 35,000 people…

The move from Labour Black Socialists came a week before Grassroots Black Left called on supporters to boycott campaigning because of Starmer’s lack of action over “black representation.” Just yesterday Starmer told the BBC the “vast majority” of Labour members back his leadership. Maybe it’s time for a confirmatory referendum on that…