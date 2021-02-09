Chairman Sturgeon’s Little Tartan Book

Scotland’s one-party regime, led by Chairman Nicola, is increasingly reminiscent of Mao’s China with Bute House in Edinburgh taking the place of the Zhongnanhai, in the Forbidden City. Scottish politics moves one step closer to mimicking the communist state, as Sandstone Press this week announced they will shortly publish a book of selected speeches by Nicola Sturgeon just days after the Scottish Parliament Election. The book’s title? “Women Hold Up Half the Sky”. A Chairman Mao quote…

Not only is Sandstone Press publishing the book, their managing director, Robert Davidson, is the sycophantic book’s editor. Guido notes that as well as being a big SNP supporter on Twitter, Davidson’s company has been helped out considerably by Scotland’s taxpayers via Creative Scotland grants. Last year, rivals Strident Publishing took Creative Scotland to court after they poured “£410,000 of National Lottery money into Sandstone Press to underwrite £310,000 of losses, meaning that CS’s most-funded publisher has squandered more CS funding than any other publisher.” The director of Sandstone’s rival Trident has accused them of becoming a “nationalised publisher”. No wonder the publisher is keen to honour their great and generous helmswoman…