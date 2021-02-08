James Fletcher, Image Maker for Dave and Boris, Has Made a Trump Documentary

James Fletcher was one of the behind the scenes quiet players of the Cameron era, he produced the videos that gave Dave a modernised feel, did some of the WebCameron stuff and went on to do campaign videos for Boris back in the day. He worked with Lynton Crosby over the years and was rumoured to be, in concert with Dominic Cummings, the ventriloquist behind @SteveHiltonGuru. Even though James opposed Brexit, he made some of the Vote Leave campaign videos. He eventually left SW1 and British politics for New York City, to settle down and marry a CNN anchor a few years ago…

James went West to make movies and his latest is a documentary about how a gameshow host bagged the presidency and became the most powerful person on earth. It has some great interviews with some of the key figures of the era. It is streaming now on Apple TV and Amazon Prime…