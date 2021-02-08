Hitting Targets Latest…

A triumphant Nicola Sturgeon announced yesterday that her Government was “on track to hit all targets” when it comes to vaccinating Scotland. She announced that as of 7 February, 839,226 people have had a first dose north of the border. Which must have come as news to SNP Health Secretary Jeane Freeman, who previously committed to vaccinating one million Scots by January. Scotland has so far been significantly lagging England, Northern Ireland, and Wales in vaccination speed.

If boasting about getting to 83% of your target in the wrong month is ‘hitting targets’, Guido would hate to see what missing them is…