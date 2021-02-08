Enfield Council Leader Reports Opposition to Police for Using Word ‘Regime’

The leader of loony left Enfield Council has reported the opposition to the police for calling her regime a regime. In an extraordinary outburst on Twitter, Labour Council Leader Nesil Caliskan piled in on a Conservative Councillor who called the Council’s low traffic neighbourhood scheme “undemocratic” as residents did not want them. Caliskan responded to the complaint over its lack of public consultation by saying:

“Conservative Cllrs have repeatedly called Enfield Council a ‘regime’. Insults with islamophobic undertones. This video says administration is undemocratic & for me to be ‘removed’ immediately. This is hate speech. It’s dog-whistle politics & undermines decent political debate.”

As if that wasn’t enough, Caliskan went on to say:

“FYI, I have reported to police & encourage anyone who has similar hate experiences to do same so we can capture prevalence of discrimination.”

Yes, you read that right – the council leader, who recently lost an appeal over bullying allegations, has called in the police over regular political language. Nesil Caliskan is a complete idiot.