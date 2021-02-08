Burnham Denies Immediate Labour Leadership Ambitions

Awkward headlines for Labour yesterday as Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham confessed he still has aspirations to be Labour leader:

“One day, if it became possible, but I’m not sitting here plotting a way to do so. I wouldn’t say never,”

It is of course more than a faint possibility that we will see a leadership tussle between Andy Burnham and Sadiq Khan in the not too distant future. Keen to downplay the story, he’s just told TalkRADIO that while he does, deep down, have ambitions, “I’m not expecting to go back to Westminster. I believe the job I’m in will be the last job I will do in politics. So you know, I’m not plotting any return”. Given the transparent politically coded wording of Burnham’s denial, Guido can’t imagine this will reassure Starmer…