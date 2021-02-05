WATCH: Cleverly Admits No Hotels have yet Signed up to Quarantine Plans

Last night the government at last revealed details of its quarantine plan for arrivals from countries of high concern only. The measures will come in on February 15th, with the government merely saying “Discussions with transport and hospitality industry [are] already underway and commercial specification issued to hotels”. This morning James Cleverly finally admitted one key problem with the plan so far: no hotels have yet signed up to the proposals. So far it is a secret and cunning plan…

Ferrari confronted the FCDO minister with the confession from the London Hotel Group CEO that he was only asked mid-afternoon yesterday whether he could provide the rooms, and the government has set a deadline of 5pm today to secure 28,000. If the government’s struggling to organise this half-arsed policy, god knows how bungled attempts at a full travel ban would have been…