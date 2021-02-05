Labour Sources Say Bastani Out of the Labour Party

Labour sources tell Guido that the founder of Novara Media and well known advocate of communism, Aaron Bastani, is no longer a member of the Labour Party. Bastani himself tells Guido cryptically:

“I don’t comment on personal affiliations. Membership data remaining private is a legal matter and party staff show a level of unprofessionalism that should be unbecoming of them by engaging in such trivial tittle-tattle”.

Typical of the attention-seeking Bastani to avoid giving a straight yes or no answer. No official confirmation from the Labour Party either…