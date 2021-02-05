Johnny Mercer Overexposes in Twitter Prick Pic

A handful of MPs are now getting involved in new vaccine trials, proudly sharing photos on social media as they help the development of the next bout of vaccines beyond Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca. Only one MP so far has felt the need to go completely topless for the jab…

Thankfully, Johnny did muster up some modesty:
