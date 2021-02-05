Jackie Weaver Confesses She Didn’t Know Who was in Charge of Handforth Parish Council Meeting

Westminster politics got sidelined last night as footage from a local parish council meeting unexpectedly went viral. The 18-minute-long youtube compilation of Handforth Parish Council’s last meeting in December is currently trending on Twitter thanks to the innumerable classic quotes, as well as chair Jackie Weaver launching a coup against the disruptive and abusive council leader and kicking him off the Zoom meeting.

Jackie is now revelling in her newfound stardom, spending the day touring the media. Appearing on Woman’s Hour this morning, Weaver revealed that despite the coup, “I’m not actually sure who was in charge” of the meeting. All eyes to the next unmissable episode of “Handforth Parish Council” this Wednesday…

You can listen to Jackie’s full Woman’s Hour interview here:
