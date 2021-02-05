Dodds’s Spin Cycle

As Labour’s embarrassing flag row stretches into a fourth day, Shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds got into a right muddle over whether or not dressing smartly and respecting the flag is “spin” or not. Speaking to LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Dodds got into a right spin muddle…

NF “Is that [flags] the way to win back the trust of the north and parts of the midlands?”

AD “…I think that actually when I talk to people they’re not interested in spin…”

NF “Ah so that was spin, you agree with me that was spin?”

AD “No I don’t I wouldn’t say that.”