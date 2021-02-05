As Owen’s Star Dims, Fan Paean is Remixed for Our Tom

Five yeas ago Tim Pitt did a track about Owen Jones, alas as old Owen creeps towards his fortieth birthday, it has dated somewhat. So Tim’s updated the track and remixed it to feature our very own social media star, Tom Harwood. Our Tom protests, somewhat unconvincingly, that he hates it. His legions of fans will love it…

Tim tells Guido that

“I wrote this song from the perspective of a deluded celebrity stalker after reading a newspaper article a few years back. It’s quite fascinating in this social media obsessed age how in the extreme, boundaries can be blurred.”

We’ve been listening to the house melody all afternoon, it is a lockdown earworm….

If you really stan Tom, we’ve even produced a downloadable mobile phone ringtone for you too: “Tom Harwood ringtone“.