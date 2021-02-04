WATCH: Starmer Claims He “Misheard” Johnson in PMQs Spat

After yesterday’s disastrous PMQs session, in which Keir Starmer falsely denied that he had called for the UK to remain in the European Medicines Agency, the Labour Party leader spent the morning trying to mend the damage. In a pooled video statement today, Starmer said:

“In PMQs yesterday, the Prime Minister was attacking me in relation to an issue. I misheard him, and I got it wrong, and I think it’s very important for politicians to say ‘look, I got it wrong, it was a mistake’, rather than to argue about it.”

Responding to reports that he had continued to argue with Johnson in the Commons lobby after the session, Starmer simply said they “had a discussion on the way out“. Guido is sure it was just a polite chat after all…