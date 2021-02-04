Von der Leyen’s Political Party to Host Anti-Fake News Vaccine Conference

Ursula von der Leyen’s ‘European People’s Party’ is hosting a virtual event this afternoon entitled “A Jab to Fake News”. This in the same week that von der Leyen herself has taken to claiming – without evidence – that the UK has compromised on vaccine safety. Seriously.

Among the speakers are former European Council President Donald Tusk along with current Health Commissioner (and vaccine nationalist) Stella Kyriakides. This comes after figures within Germany’s governing CDU Party – also a member of the EPP – have been rumoured to be behind false briefing that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is only 8% effective on those older than 65, fake claims that have been promoted in the German press and taken up by Emmanuel Macron. Guido’s not sure the EPP are the people to firefight vaccine fake news…

A Brussels insider with knowledge of the event tells Guido the federalist party will attempt to use the conference to try and push the message that the EU should be more involved in healthcare. The classic reflex of the Eurofederalist. A problem in Europe? The answer: more EU.