Piers Corbyn Arrested (Again)

Piers Corbyn has been arrested yet again for Covid denial. In a break from tradition, the latest cuffing isn’t over organising a lockdown-breaking protest, rather distributing vile leaflets comparing the Covid vaccine to Auschwitz death camps. Guido was first to report on Corbyn’s flyers back in December, when at the time Piers was targeting the highly Jewish areas of North London. The rest of the media cottoned on last week and he was promptly reported to the police, with London MP Neil Coyle welcoming the investigation. There may be little legal substance the police can use to convict the loony London mayoral candidate…