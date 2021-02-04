Ofcom Revokes Chinese-Backed TV Station Licence

English-language satellite news channel China Global Television Network (CGTN) has today had its licence revoked by Ofcom, following an investigation that found the licence holder “did not have editorial responsibility for CGTN’s output”. UK law states that licence holders cannot be controlled by political bodies…

The ruling went on to say that CGTN’s request to transfer the licence to an alternate licensee was not granted, as it falls under the control of the Chinese Communist Party.

“In addition, we have been unable to grant an application to transfer the licence to an entity called China Global Television Network Corporation (CGTNC). This is because crucial information was missing from the application, and because we consider that CGTNC would be disqualified from holding a licence, as it is controlled by a body which is ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.”

Separate sanctions proceedings are ongoing against CGTN for due impartiality and fairness and privacy breaches…