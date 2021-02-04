Labour Hiding After Yesterday’s Breakdown

The Labour Party has declined to put a single spokesman up for the regular broadcast round this morning, following a toe curling day for the party yesterday. Flag-gate has the left of the party tearing chunks out of the leadership, while Guido’s new video of Starmer boasting how he argued for abolition of the monarchy has wobbled centrists. The denial, U-turn, and post-PMQs altercation only served to further rock the boat. While Sir Keir continually changing his principles is priced in, failing on the detail raised eyebrows.

At the start of this week, the Guardian’s editorial declared Starmer to have “halted“, adding “Sir Keir’s instinct might be to analyse rather than to lead. But that will get Labour nowhere“. This was compounded yesterday by a widely shared Stephen Bush column which argued there is a “consensus is forming: that the Labour leader is simply not up to it.” To round it off new polling yesterday saw the Tories take a six point lead, up to 43%…

No Shadow Cabinet Minister or Labour Party spokesman is set to grace the airwaves until this afternoon. In the studios this morning the media void left is being filled by the leaders of the SNP and Sinn Fein. Soft-touch PoliticsLive this afternoon will be the next time someone from Team Keir dares to pop their head above the parapet. In this case they’ll be hanging out expendable Shadow Sport Minister Alison McGovern to dry. Labour have gone from sitting on the fence, to hiding behind it…