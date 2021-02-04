France Found Guilty of Breaking Paris Climate Agreement Commitments

Yesterday a Paris court found the French state guilty of breaking its commitments to reducing emissions in-line with the international climate change agreement signed in that very city. A complaint submitted by a group of NGOs – including Oxfam and Greenpeace – accused France of failing to act to halt climate change, the court finding the state guilty of “non-respect of its engagements” aimed at combating global warming. The government has had to pay compensation to the NGOs for “moral prejudice”… of €1 each.

The Paris Climate Agreement signed five years ago commits signatories to limit global warming to less than 2℃; France, however, has missed its 2015 national targets and delayed most of its efforts until after 2020. Macron had slammed Trump for withdrawing from the agreement. Now Biden has signed America back up to a foreign agreement which not even France is following…