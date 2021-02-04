Arts Council Splurges £100,000 on Research Into the Obvious

As the Treasury thinks of ways to plug the massive hole left in public finances by coronavirus, Guido suggests it starts by reconsidering the price tags of some of the government’s own contracts. On Tuesday, Arts Council England began tendering for a new position to research the impact the pandemic has had on the cultural workforce:

“In particular, we are interested in the impact on employment, working patterns and access to jobs across the cultural sector as a whole, including those employed, working freelance or just beginning their career, as well as considering how impact has been felt more specifically within the arts, museums and libraries.”

The top rate they’re willing to pay for this gruelling research is an absurd £100,000 of taxpayers’ money. A six-figure contract to find out how the arts have been impacted? Everything is locked down and closed, nobody has any work, it’s terrible. Send Guido the £100,000 please.