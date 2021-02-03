WATCH: Starmer DID Say UK Should Stay in European Medicines Agency

At Prime Minister’s Questions today Keir Starmer fervently denied saying that he wanted the UK to remain within the European Medicines Agency. Yet as Guido readers will know, Starmer repeatedly demanded that the UK remain within the European Medicines Agency, saying it “ensures that all medicines in the EU market are safe and effective” saying it was an EU agency “we should be seeking to retain, not throw away”. Starmer sailed close to unparliamentary language with his jibe to the PM that “the truth escapes him”. When surely on a Point of Order, Starmer should come back to the despatch box to correct the record about his own untrue denial about the European Medicines Agency?

UPDATE: Mark Francois politely reminded the House that Sir Keir did in fact call for the UK to remain in the European Medicines Agency.

Guido brings you the five times Starmer demanded the UK remain in the Agency: