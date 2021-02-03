LIVE at 6PM!: LIVE with LITTLEWOOD

In tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD:

  • POWER HUNGRY?  Will current Covid restrictions lead to long-term Soviet-style state overreach?
  • THE RE-GENERATION GAME  How do we mend our battered economy?
  • VACCINE BOOST Will good news on the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine hasten the loosening of the lockdown?
  • GAMECHANGER?  Getting to grips with the ‘Gamestonk’ controversy

Join the show that brings you free-flowing discussion on the issues that matter with host MARK LITTLEWOOD and guests BEN BRADLEY, the Conservative MP for Mansfield;  The Sunday Telegraph’s  JANET DALEY;  The Telegraph’s OLIVIA UTLEY and Comedian and MoneyWeek columnist DOMINIC FRISBY.

They’ll also be joined by JON CALDARA of Colorado’s Independence Institute; JONATHON KITSON, a fellow at the Adam Smith Institute; JAMES PRICE, President of the Oxford Union, and DUNCAN SIMPSON of the Taxpayers’ Alliance.

Be sure to join in the debate, LIVE – TONIGHT at 6PM – here or on YouTube.
