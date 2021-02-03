Labour Left Unhappy Starmer Plans to Wrap Himself in the Flag

Yesterday, Guido revealed Sir Keir’s latest soundbite was stolen from a 2016 Theresa May speech. Now it emerges he’s taking political inspiration from David Cameron as well, with Labour’s latest ploy to appeal to voters: putting on a proper suit, doing up his tie and singing the national anthem…
An internal briefing document leaked to The Guardian reveals Labour plan to try and align themselves with voters via “The use of the flag, veterans, dressing smartly” to “change the party’s body image”. If Starmer plans on getting a new suit, cyclists near his tailors should be on red alert…
The leak has gone down like a cup of cold sick with hardline staffers and London’s pro-Labour commentators. Other top swivel-eyed reactions include:
The kindest review Guido’s seen of the plans so far was from the bored Labour staffer who told The Guardian, “I couldn’t remember any of those ideas half an hour later. They were that dull.” Guido wonders what the Labour Party’s most famous flag admirer, Emily Thornberry, thinks of her new flag-friendly party?