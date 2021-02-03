WATCH: “Patriotic” Starmer Boasting He Wanted to Abolish the Monarchy

Starmer’s rebranding of himself and the Labour Party as flag waving patriots who, like their lost Red Wall voters, “love their Queen and country”, has hit some authenticity issues. Guido has got hold of a video of him smirking about how he supports abolishing the monarchy, despite being made a Queens Counsel. He’s not such a loyal leader of Her Majesty’s Most Loyal Opposition, after all…

The 2005 interview following the McLibel case shows Sir Keir smugly boasting about his long-held republican views. Sir Keir, reflecting modestly on his other achievements, brags “I also got made a Queen’s Counsel, which is odd since I often used to propose the abolition of the monarchy” before smirking. After last night’s Guardian leak this might pacify his left-wing opponents a bit, though it won’t go down so well in Bishop Auckland or Ashfield…

UPDATE: Owen Jones et al are blabbering on about the past tense of “I often used to propose the abolition of the monarchy”. That strictly reads as he used to propose the abolition, now he does not. Doesn’t necessarily mean Starmer has changed his mind, just his campaigning priorities. As he embarks on his patriotic makeover, it is reasonable to ask; is that a tactical change or has he truly converted to the merits of a constitutional monarchy? If so, what was it about becoming a knight of the realm that converted him?