BBC’s Employee Covid Tag Splurge

Readers revelled in Guido’s coverage of the BBC’s harebrained decision to introduced restriction-enforcing bracelet tags for employees to keep them two metres apart. Not only did the BBC introduce the enforcement measures, Guido can reveal the BBC’s invested in 2,250 such devices.

The corporation tried dodging an FoI request to know how much money was spent, however the Manchester Evening Gazette last year reported the devices from Tended “is expected to be between £8-£12 per user per month“, meaning licence fee payers could be forking out £27,000 per month for the devices. Evidently the public sector has not had to tighten its belt during this pandemic…