Think-Tank Lobbies for £143 Billion in Subsidies for Corporate Funders

IPPR North, the Northern office of the left wing IPPR think-tank – is arguing that decarbonising the North’s housing stock could directly generate 77,000 jobs and £38.5 billion in gross value added (GVA) by 2035, this would be achieved after a taxpayer subsidy of £143 billion. £143 billion. This is not a typo.

The IPPR argues that social housing providers are key players in delivering decarbonisation at scale and developing the private-sector supply chain. They argue that taxpayers should fund a 10-year programme of subsidy into social housing and retrofitting new boiler systems. They claim it will generate 77,000 jobs, which works out at a mere £1,857,142 for each job – a bargain. This is the green economics madhouse.

£143 billion is almost an entire year’s income tax revenue, it is three times the defence budget, it is, in other words a stupendous figure. It represents a tsunami of taxpayers’ money going where? To the sponsors of IPPR’s report of course.

The publication was sponsored by the Northern Housing Consortium with the logos of not-for-profit housing associations prominently displayed. There was no mention of the dozens of property developers, property service companies, plumbers, builders, roofers, construction firms and boiler fitters who will stand to profit from the green gold rush.

Guido has nothing against the green upgrading of homes, he just thinks the taxpayer should not be on the hook for it. Are all those corporations who have concreted over so much of the North in it just to save the planet? Of course not, they’re in it to make billions in profits snatched off taxpayers…