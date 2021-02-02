Private Parliamentary Testing Centre Will Give MPs Results in 45 Minutes

MPs and staffers will now have a private testing centre in Parliament after house authorities revealed a room in Portcullis House is being transformed to meet the needs of those working on-site. Lindsay Hoyle described the roll-out of rapid Covid-19 testing for all MPs and staff working on the parliamentary estate as a “great step forward”. MPs will be able to know the result of their Covid test within 45 minutes…

An email sent out to staff yesterday details the testing site will be open 8am to 6pm Monday-Thursday and 8am to 2pm on Friday, appointments by booking only. Those booking an appointment must “be well with no Covid symptoms” – bad luck Margaret Ferrier…