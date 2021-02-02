Keir Starmer’s May-Inspired Soundbite

Aside from praising the Government’s vaccine strategy, Labour’s Party Political Broadcast last night took another decidedly Tory turn. Sir Keir’s new catchphrase about growing up and growing old inspired nostalgia in Guido for another well known and equally bland politician. Who said it best?

Keir Starmer:

“And together, we can build that better future. Together we can make Britain the best place to grow up in. And the best place to grow old in.”

Theresa May:

“It’s about making sure Britain is the best possible country for our children to grow up in and for our elderly to grow old in …”

Come to think of it, Sir Keir does have a bit of a robotic nature about him…