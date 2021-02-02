EU Indemnified AstraZeneca of All Liabilities

One of the reasons the EU gave for its cumbersome and slow vaccine procurement programme is that it was determined to pin legal liability for potential faults on pharmaceutical companies. The UK, US, and Israel sped up the process by granting companies immunity from legal action in the unlikely event of a problem. The EU was keen to make Big Pharma pay in the event of issues. Reading the published AstraZeneca contract, it looks like the EU caved in after all…

“Each Participating Member State shall indemnify and hold harmless AstraZeneca, its Affiliates, subcontractors, licensors, and sub-licensees, and officers, directors, employees and other agents and representatives of each (collectively, the “Indemnified Persons”) from and against any and all damages and liabilities”

Slower rollout, for virtually no benefit. Slow clap, EU…