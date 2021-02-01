Shadow Minister Apologises for Attacking UK’s Opt-Out of EU Vaccine Scheme

Last week Sir Keir found himself on sticky ground as he tried claiming Labour had never called for the UK to participate in the EU vaccine scheme. Guido immediately pulled him up on this re-writing of history, not least because shadow cabinet member Catherine West had tweeted last year that the decision to opt-out was “dumber and dumber”. She’s now finally apologised and deleted the tweet:

Last year, I tweeted about the EU vaccine scheme.



My tweet has proven to be wrong, and I've now apologised and deleted it. Our NHS is doing a great job and I'll continue supporting the effort to vaccine Britain — Catherine West MP (@CatherineWest1) February 1, 2021

Guido struggles to believe this climb down from the shadow Europe minister is entirely of her own volition…

There are still plenty who have not taken a bite of humble pie cake and done the same.

Just a small sample, there was a heck-of-a-lot of lofty editorialising which will embarrass the authors, they should apologise or at least correct the record. Guido does not want to have to do it for them…