Read in Full: UK Applies to Join CPTPP

As formally announced at the weekend, the UK has today applied to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade bloc, consisting of Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, and Vietnam. A combined GDP of $13.5 trillion, and 495 million people.

In the letter sent by Truss this morning, she writes “to formally request the commencement of negotiations on UK accession to CPTPP”: