MPs Attending Conference With Politician Who Called Terror Attack “Pakistan’s Finest Hour”

On Thursday, 27 MPs from both sides of the House of Commons will be attending a Kashmir Solidarity Conference. What they may not be aware of is they will be following a speaker who had called the terror attack on Pulwama in February 2019 “Pakistan’s finest hour“. The suicide bomb killed 41 people.

The conference’s second speaker is Pakistani politician Mushahid Hussain Sayed, who said in 2019:

“What happened in Pulwama in February, in my view, was Pakistan’s finest hour after the nuclear tests of 1998.”

BBC News said the involvement of the terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in the bombing “directly links” Pakistan to the attack. Guido’s not sure a politician who saw the attack as “Pakistan’s finest hour” is an ideal person for British MPs to share a platform with…