Joanna Cherry Sacked from SNP Front Bench

The SNP’s shadow home office and justice spokesperson in the Commons, Joanna Cherry, has announced via Twitter she has been sacked from the party’s front bench. Whilst Sturgeon’s motivation for the dismissal has not yet emerged, Cherry stands opposed to the party’s leadership on the two biggest rows at the moment: defending Salmond in the ongoing civil war; and causing headaches for Sturgeon in the trans rights row. Just yesterday, Cherry blocked fellow SNP MP – and former deputy leader in Westminster – Kirsty Blackman over a trans rights row…
