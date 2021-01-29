Public Think Marcus Rashford & Piers Morgan Doing Better Job Than Keir Starmer

As you can see from the Ipsos MORI chart above, the public think Marcus Rashford is far more effective at holding the government to account than the official leader of the opposition. Even Piers Morgan is thought to be having more impact, than the official leader of her Majesty’s opposition, which is sure to feed into his ego. Broadcasters are also rated higher than the leader of the opposition…

When you look at net approval rating Rashford really romps home at +47, Piers is on +7, broadcasters +2, Keir’s on +1, and newspapers actually have a negative approval rating of -11. Politicians all have even worse double digit negative approval ratings…