EU’s AstraZeneca Redaction Cock-Up

As if the EU hadn’t bungled the vaccine roll-out enough, the bumbling bloc’s publication of their AstraZeneca vaccine contract has become another horror show after someone failed to properly redact the document. Opening the contract up on Adobe Reader, Guido was free to see beneath much of the mass-redactions via the programme’s widely used bookmarks feature.

Luckily for the EU, the juiciest section – that detailing how much they’d paid for the vaccine – remained impenetrable via the work-around. Unfortunately for the poor little EU, Guido already knows the dose prices after he spotted Belgium’s State Secretary for Budget and Consumer Protection tweeting the confidential information last month…

Read the “Cost of Goods” section in full below: