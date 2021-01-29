Aussie Ambassador Slapped Down UK High Commissioner’s Woke Priorities

The UK’s woke High Commissioner to Australia, Vicki Treadell, met with Australian High Commissioner to the UK, George Brandis, when he was back in Australia over the Christmas period. When the pair met at Westminster House in Canberra, Treadell went off on a list of what the top UK-Australia priorities should be, picking some eyebrow-raising woke issues. The British representative down under listed the FCDO’s priorities in the partnership to be addressing:

Gender equality

Climate change

UN development goals awareness

Guido reliably hears Brandis retorted by saying – “No, they should be securing a UK-Australia free trade deal, and calling China out as climate criminals.” Sound.

The Australian High Commission denies this ‘characterisation’ and simultaneously tells Guido they do not comment on diplomatic exchanges. Guido is absolutely confident that this report is correct…